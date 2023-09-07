Ladytron Release 'Misery Remember Me' Video

(Magnum) Just ahead of their North American fall tour, Liverpool electronic pop group, Ladytron, has released the mesmerizing music video for "Misery Remember Me," one of the standout tracks from their critically acclaimed 2023 album, Time's Arrow.

The breathtaking landscapes surrounding vocalist Helen Marnie's home provided the ideal setting for the psych-tinged video, which transports viewers into a dreamlike world, detached from the constraints of time. Marnie reflects, "The sheer beauty of these landscapes mirrors the vulnerability of the song, as it raises questions about whether beauty alone is enough. Will misery remember me?"

"Misery Remember Me" perfectly encapsulates the thematic underpinnings that define Ladytron's seventh studio album, Time's Arrow. Helen explains, "we must embrace the now, but always allow ourselves to dream. 'Misery Remember Me' encapsulates this ethos." It's an ode to the human spirit against all odds. Other notable singles from the album include album opener "City of Angels", "Faces" and "Flight From Angkor."

Following a series of successful U.S. spring tour dates and a string of summer festival performances across Europe, Ladytron returns to the United States this September to headline shows at Irving Plaza in New York, the Belasco Theatre in Los Angeles, and a grand finale at San Diego's CRSSD Fest. In November, the band will captivate audiences in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and Mexico City's Corona Capital Festival. Audiences can anticipate a performance featuring fan-favorite classics alongside new tracks from Time's Arrow, an album that earned praise with a 4-stars from Mojo, 8/10 from Uncut, and has been named in Rolling Stone magazine's album of the year so far.

Earlier this summer, the revered UK synth group revealed a new remix of their 2005 classic hit, "Destroy Everything You Touch," by DJ/producer Space Motion. The single has long been one of the band's most popular songs, breaking the Top 50 in the UK Singles Chart and earning a place in Pitchfork's "Top 500 Tracks of the 2000s." The new remixes by Space Motion have garnered support from fan-favorite DJs such as Camelphat, Vintage Culture, Fisher, Gorgon City, Tale of Us, and more.

