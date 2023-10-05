The View Launching UK Fall Tour

(Fear) Having recently achieved their highest chart position in well over a decade when the critically acclaimed 'Exorcism of Youth' shot to #6, The View are set to embark upon a full UK tour this autumn. Commencing in Nottingham on November 2nd, the tour concludes with a run of dates in Scotland which will see them play to approximately 11,000 fans.
The band's resurgence commenced last December when they played to 10,000 people across four nights in Glasgow. This summer has seen them complete a triumphant set at TRNSMT as well as playing the Neighbourhood Weekender, Victorious Festival and a Greenwich Summer Sounds set as special guest to Kaiser Chiefs. They celebrated the release of 'Exorcism of Youth' by embarking upon an intimate record store tour, which saw them mix select favourites from the new album with fan favourites such as 'Same Jeans', 'Wasted Little DJs' and 'Superstar Tradesman'.
Kyle Falconer commented, "Touring has always been what we've done best, we just needed some time to refuel. Can't wait to get back to it!"
In addition to the dates listed below, they will also play a showcase for the International Festival Forum (IFF) at The Lower Third in London on September 26th and the Shiiine On Weekender in Minehead on November 19th.
'Exorcism of Youth' darts from highlight-to-highlight, taking in a cocktail of '60s pop and punky punch on 'The Wonder Of It All', strutting and swaggering on 'Neon Nights', and channelling driving, anthemic rock like a trio of Scottish Springsteens on 'Woman of the Year'. At times, though, it represents an evolution for the band too, with the sweeping strings of 'Black Mirror' and the darker alt-pop production of 'Footprints In The Sand'. Ultimately 'Exorcism of Youth' is where The View should be at this stage in their lives: still burning with the passion of youth, but with the confidence and control that comes from having been around the block and, in the process, learned from the experience.
NOVEMBER - HEADLINE TOUR
2nd - Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
3rd - Liverpool, O2 Academy 2
4th - Manchester, O2 Academy 2
10th - Norwich, Waterfront
11th - Wrexham, The Rocking Chair (ADDED DATE)
15th - Cambridge, Junction
16th - Bristol, Marble Factory
18th - Brighton, Concorde 2
22nd - Carlisle, Old Fire Station
23rd - Cardiff, Tramshed
24th - Leeds, Warehouse
25th - Keele, University
28th - Grimsby, Docks Academy
29th - Southampton, Engine Rooms
30th - Birmingham, The Mill
DECEMBER - HEADLINE TOUR
1st - Sheffield, Foundry
2nd - Newcastle, University
7th - London, Scala
13th - Edinburgh, O2 Academy
14th - Kilmarnock, Grand Hall (SOLD OUT)
16th - Aberdeen, P&J Live - Hall C
17th - Dundee, Caird Hall (SOLD OUT)
18th - Dundee, Caird Hall (ADDED DATE)
