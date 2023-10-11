Ghost Filmed Forum Concerts For Film Project

Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge revealed in a new interview that the band's recently concerts at the Forum in Los Angeles were filmed for a new film project that the group is working on.

The second show at the famed venue notable because the audience members were not allowed to have cellphones. Forge says in a preview of a new Metal Hammer interview, that along with the expanded production made the shows extra special.

He said of the concert's production, "When I first started putting it together, I was like, 'Oh my god, I'm going to faint because there's so much to think about. Then it was, like, 'No, no, just don't think about it at all.'"

Forge then explained the impact the phone ban had on the concert, "I have never seen a crowd interact the way that they did since I was in a club band. They were the best shows I've ever done with Ghost, just because I didn't have to see those f***ing mobile phones."

Tobias revealed that the concerts were filmed for a movie project. "We were essentially shooting a film. And we used two nights of crowds as extras...It's going to be a film with a concert element. So a lot of what you experienced [at the two LA shows] is going to be part of this project."

He was asked if the project would be similar to Metallica's Through The Never, and he responded, "In the sense that it's a concert with something else combined."

The Metal Hammer interview will be published on Thursday (October 12th)

