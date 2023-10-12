KRIEG Streaming First Album In Nine Years Ahead Of Release

(Earsplit) Ruiner, the acclaimed new LP from time-honored Philadelphia black metal collective, KRIEG, is now streaming in its entirety ahead of its official release this Friday on Profound Lore Records.

KRIEG's Ruiner is the first full-length from the long-running and iconic cult since 2014's Transient and is a despondent expression that captures the classic band complexion which has solidified the band as a vanguard and pioneer of US black metal. Although Ruiner is the band's first full-length album in nine years, KRIEG has continued to remain active leading up to its long-awaited release through various splits, collaborations, and EPs. This all culminated in that moment for Ruiner to ultimately manifest itself.

Ruiner is unrepentant and remorseless black metal in the reflective manner KRIEG and mastermind N. Jameson have always been known for. Most notably that of the savage and unhinged aura present in the triarchy of classic KRIEG works, namely Destruction Ritual (2001), The Black House (2004), and Blue Miasma, (2006) while maintaining that harsh, sorrowful, and cold-blooded melancholic aura. Merciless, despondent black metal psychosis destined to leave one desolate.

Ruiner was recorded and mixed by guitarist A. Poole, mastered by Dan Lowndes (Resonance Sound), and completed with artwork by Rob Sheyder.

Jameson writes, "Ruiner is the completion of a thematic trilogy starting with The Isolationist, a journey of the many faces of the self in various forms of despair and decay leading finally to acceptance. The most spiritually difficult step of the journey, yet somehow the easiest subconscious leap to make. This is the authentic personal definition of what KRIEG and black metal stand for in my world and I hope others find something of value in it."

Related Stories

KRIEG Return With 'Solitarily, A Future Renounced'

Subway To Sally Premiere 'Ihr kriegt uns nie' Video

Two Members Of The Doors Sell Music Publishing Rights And More

The Doors Look Back At LA Woman

More KRIEG News