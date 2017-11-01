Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

David Gilmour's Rare Television Appearance Goes Online
11-01-2017
.
David Gilmour

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd legend David Gilmour made a rare guest appearance on BBC2's "Front Row" program on October 28, and video from the show is streaming online.

The guitarist joined host and noted UK historian Mary Beard to discuss his recently-issued "Live At Pompeii" concert film, which captured his 2016 concerts at the ancient Roman amphitheatre and marked his return to the site 45 years after he first played there for Adrian Maben's classic film, "Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii."

Directed by Gavin Elder, the set sees Gilmour mix solo tracks and Pink Floyd classics, including the rarely-played "The Great Gig In The Sky" from "The Dark Side Of The Moon."

The BBC appearance also featured a live, in-studio performance of "A Boat Lies Waiting", from the guitarist's 2015 album, "Rattle That Lock." Watch video of appearance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

David Gilmour Music, DVDs, Books and more

David Gilmour T-shirts and Posters

More David Gilmour News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


David Gilmour's Rare Television Appearance Goes Online

David Gilmour Releases 'Shine On You Crazy Diamond' Clip

David Gilmour's Live At Pompeii Debuts At No. 3

David Gilmour Previews Video From Live At Pompeii Concert Film

David Gilmour Releases Live 'Run Like Hell' Video

David Gilmour Releases Live 'Comfortably Numb' Video

David Gilmour Releases New Video From Live At Pompeii Film

David Gilmour Releases Live Wish You Were Here Video

David Gilmour Shares Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic

David Gilmour Releases Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic


More Stories for David Gilmour

David Gilmour Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Black Sabbath Legend Turned Down Eminem Collaboration Request- Metallica Play Queen Classic In Manchester- David Gilmour's Rare Television Appearance Goes Online- more

Linkin Park Tribute Chester Bennington With 'Looking For An Answer'- Metallica Do Surprise Cover Of Oasis' 'Don't Look Back in Anger'- Dave Grohl Hosting Halloween Kimmel- more

Linkin Park Streaming Chester Bennington Tribute Concert- Alice Cooper To Rock Jimmy Kimmel For Halloween- Metallica Streaming Video Of Live Song Debut Performance- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Rumored Break Up- Blake Shelton Releases Nostalgic New Song 'I Lived It'- Cardi B AndMigos' Offset Get Engaged In Onstage Proposal- more

Ed Sheeran Reschedules Tour Dates Following Accident- Man Shot Outside Of Jason Aldean Concert In MS- Blake Shelton Releases New Song 'At the House'- Thomas Rhett- more

Cardi B. Addresses Beyonce Collaboration Rumors- Thomas Rhett Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness- Selena Gomez Gives First Interview Since Kidney Transplant- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Black Sabbath Legend Turned Down Eminem Collaboration Request

Metallica Play Queen Classic In Manchester

David Gilmour's Rare Television Appearance Goes Online

Deep Purple Preview Forthcoming Documentary

Singled Out: Crown of Pity's Leviathan

Weezer Rock Late Night TV and Rivers Cuomo Chides Picky Fans

Bob Dylan's Nobel Prize Speech Turned Into Book

Gorillaz Streaming New Song 'Garage Palace'

Linkin Park Tribute Chester Bennington With 'Looking For An Answer'

Metallica Do Surprise Cover Of Oasis' 'Don't Look Back in Anger'

Dave Grohl Hosting Halloween Episode Of Jimmy Kimmel Live

Paul McCartney, Ringo and George Harrison Items Up For Auction

Foo Fighters, Duran Duran and Zac Brown For New Year's Eve

Santana Jam Highlights New Bob Dylan Bootleg Series

The Ramones Stream Rough Mix Of 'Cretin Hop'

Jeff Lynne's ELO Stream 'Xanadu' From Wembley Or Bust

• more

Page Too News Stories
Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Rumored Break Up

Blake Shelton Releases Nostalgic New Song 'I Lived It'

Cardi B AndMigos' Offset Get Engaged In Onstage Proposal

Maroon 5 Streaming New Song 'Wait'

Niall Horan Shares His Reaction To 'Stranger Things'

Kodak Black Got Spooky With New 'Halloween' Song

K.Flay Announces Headlining North American Tour

Jay-Z To Receive Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award

Willow Smith Celebrates Birthday With New Album Release

Kanye West And CyHi the Prynce Release 'Dat Side'

Kenny Chesney Shares His Views On Super Bowl Halftime Show

Chris Stapelton and His Wife Morgane Expecting Twins

Ty Dolla $ign Performs 'Love U Better' On Jimmy Kimmel Live

Kendrick Lamar And Rich the Kid Release 'New Freezer' Video

Luke Bryan Lives Up To Hit Song By Crashing Wedding Reception

Al Roker Celebrates Halloween As Willie Nelson

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

Powerman 5000 - New Wave

Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago

Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene

Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers

Kylie Odetta - Undertow

Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.