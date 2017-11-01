Deep Purple Preview Forthcoming Documentary

The project presents an inside look at the development and recording of the group's 20th album, "inFinite." Produced by Bob Ezrin during sessions in Nashville, TN last year, the band's 20th studio effort was issued in April.

The documentary delivers two hours of bonus material, including music videos, three previously unreleased live clips ("Time For Bedlam", "Birds Of Prey" and "Smoke On The Water") - all filmed and recorded at Hellfest 2017 - as well as in-depth behind the scenes footage, movie documentary outtakes, interviews, and an audio commentary by band members themselves.

A 2-disc Gold Edition of "inFinite" will also be released on November 3; the package presents the original album alongside a bonus disc of a previously unreleased 80-minute live show from France's Hellfest. here.