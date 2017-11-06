Kelsea Ballerini's Says Fiance Inspired Her New Music

Ballerini opened up about Unapologetically during an interview with Andi Summers from 92.5 XTU in Philadelphia, explaining how her relationship with Evans changed not just her life, but her approach to making music.

"I think I'm a lot more sane now," Ballerini said when asked to describe the difference between her formerly single life and now being engaged. "Because I have someone, like, he's super logical and he keeps me very normal. So I think I'm probably a little bit more sane."

Unapologetically marks one of the first times that Ballerini has willingly penned a love song (the album's title track), and she's clearly not a fan of love songs. Read more here.