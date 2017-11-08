Britney Spears Painting Goes $10,000 For Las Vegas Victims

Spears shared her penchant for paint on Instagram last month, sharing a video revealing Spears adorning a canvas to the strains of Mozart. The artist donated the piece to a charity auction held Monday (Nov. 6) at Las Vegas' Venetian Hotel raising money for VegasCares, an organization supporting victims of the Route 91 festival shooting.

"I'm so proud to call Vegas my second home and I'm pleased to participate in this Vegas Cares show," she told bidders via video message (via People). "The flowers in my painting represent a new beginning, and it's in that spirit that we move forward. All the proceeds from the winning bid go to Vegas Cares Memorial Fund. I appreciate your kindness and your generosity--I love you Vegas." Read more here.