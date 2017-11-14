Jeff Lynne's ELO Launching First North American Tour In 35 Years

The run comes on the heels of ELO's induction into the 2017 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame this past April and a series of sold-out 2017 European shows in support of 2015's "Alone In The Universe", which will deliver a new live package, "Wembley Or Bust", on November 17.

Directed by Paul Dugdale, the release captures Lynne's sold-out show before 60,000 fans at London's Wembley Stadium this past June, where he delivered material from the group's extensive hit-filled discography; the show also includes tracks by The Move and The Traveling Wilburys'.

Lynne is looking forward to returning to stages across North America next year. "Our audiences are amazing," he says. "It's like they're in the group. We can't wait to play for them again." See the dates and ticket details here.