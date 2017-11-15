|
A Perfect Circle Star On Fan Ejection Controversy and New Album
.
(Gibson) Things are pretty busy in the A Perfect Circle camp. The Prog-metal super-group, currently in the middle of a fall tour, are working on their first album in more than a decade and recently released 'The Doomed' - their first new single in four years. In a recent interview with Billboard, the band's founder and guitarist, Billy Howerdel, discussed the status of the new album. Howerdel stated, "We're well over the midway point and still working. I've got a studio on the road, and Maynard [James Keenan]'s still working and he's still writing." He acknowledges the difficulties in trying to write and record while in the middle of a tour, "it's been tougher than I thought it would be to get in a groove and keep going. But we're about to have a stretch here in about a week when I think it's going to be time to get a lot done." According to the article, Howerdel says A Perfect Circle is currently working on fifteen songs, stating, "From there we might cut away, but new things pop up all the time, too." About the recent controversy when the band ejected more than fifty attendees from a recent show for taking photographs and filming the show, Howerdel says, "First and foremost, it's just rude to the people around you." While claiming it's something he may have done in the past, Howerdel also reminds fans that it's "also just being present and being connected with us." Read more here.
In a recent interview with Billboard, the band's founder and guitarist, Billy Howerdel, discussed the status of the new album. Howerdel stated, "We're well over the midway point and still working. I've got a studio on the road, and Maynard [James Keenan]'s still working and he's still writing." He acknowledges the difficulties in trying to write and record while in the middle of a tour, "it's been tougher than I thought it would be to get in a groove and keep going. But we're about to have a stretch here in about a week when I think it's going to be time to get a lot done." According to the article, Howerdel says A Perfect Circle is currently working on fifteen songs, stating, "From there we might cut away, but new things pop up all the time, too."
About the recent controversy when the band ejected more than fifty attendees from a recent show for taking photographs and filming the show, Howerdel says, "First and foremost, it's just rude to the people around you." While claiming it's something he may have done in the past, Howerdel also reminds fans that it's "also just being present and being connected with us." Read more here.
Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.
• KISS' Gene Simmons Streams 'Hand of Fate' From Massive Box Set
• Nickelback Release 'The Betrayal (Act III)' Video
• Queen's Brian May Slams Photographer Over Instagram Drama
• Bob Seger Releases Preview Video For New Album 'I Knew You When'
• Singled Out: Rob Williams' Butte, Montana 1885
• Marilyn Manson Releases 'KILL4ME' Video Starring Johnny Depp
• The Who Reportedly In Talks For Extended Residency
• Black Country Communion Release 'Over My Head' Video
• Jeff Lynne's ELO Announce New Arena Tour Leg
• Neil Young Online Archive To Launch Next Month
• Coldplay's Chris Martin To Guest On 'Modern Family'
• Eagles of Death Metal Play Surprise Paris Show On Bataclan Anniversary
• Brand New Cancel Tour Following Sexual Assault Allegations
• Guns N' Roses Announce Music Festival Headline Performance
• Nickelback and Chad Kroeger Get Unexpected Defender
• Taylor Swift Announces North American Stadium Tour
• Camila Cabello Releases 'Havana' Remix Featuring Daddy Yankee
• Eminem Performs 'Walk On Water' At MTV European Music Awards
• Singled Out: Swindy's Reflection
• Country Rising Benefit Brings Healing To Nashville
• Ed Sheeran Talks Bike Accident And Has New Songs
• Lady Gaga Surprises Fan By Reading Her Letter Onstage
• The Weeknd Celebrating 'Trilogy' Anniversary With Special Items
• Hunter Hayes Releases 'You Should Be Loved' Video
• Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Celebrate 2nd Anniversary
• G-Eazy Releases Steamy 'The Plan' Music Video
• Drake Reveals He Is Stockpiling Handbags For Future Bride
• Kane Brown Hopes To Change Country Music Stereotypes
• Nick Jonas And Shania Twain Christmas Song
• Taylor Swift Shares Heartfelt And Poignant Letter To Fans
• Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)
• Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II
• Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed
• Paul Maged - Light Years Away
• Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November
• San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You
• Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
• Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal
• Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018
• Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.