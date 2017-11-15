A Perfect Circle Star On Fan Ejection Controversy and New Album

In a recent interview with Billboard, the band's founder and guitarist, Billy Howerdel, discussed the status of the new album. Howerdel stated, "We're well over the midway point and still working. I've got a studio on the road, and Maynard [James Keenan]'s still working and he's still writing." He acknowledges the difficulties in trying to write and record while in the middle of a tour, "it's been tougher than I thought it would be to get in a groove and keep going. But we're about to have a stretch here in about a week when I think it's going to be time to get a lot done." According to the article, Howerdel says A Perfect Circle is currently working on fifteen songs, stating, "From there we might cut away, but new things pop up all the time, too."

About the recent controversy when the band ejected more than fifty attendees from a recent show for taking photographs and filming the show, Howerdel says, "First and foremost, it's just rude to the people around you." While claiming it's something he may have done in the past, Howerdel also reminds fans that it's "also just being present and being connected with us."