Linkin Park Announce New Album 'One More Light Live'
11-16-2017
.
Linkin Park

(hennemusic) Linkin Park have announced that they will release "One More Light Live" on December 15. Recorded during the band's tour in support of 2017's "One More Light", the album documents Linkin Park on their final tour with singer Chester Bennington, who committed suicide at his Los Angeles area home on July 20 the age of 41.

"We dedicate this live album to our brother Chester who poured his heart and soul into 'One More Light'," says the surviving members of Linkin Park in a joint statement. "After we finished recording the album, we joked with Chester that - since he had delivered so many stunning performances in the studio - he had set the bar extra high to produce that alchemy on stage each night. Not surprisingly, he welcomed the challenge.

"The shows we played together during the early summer of 2017 were extraordinary. Chester shared with us that he felt this was the best tour we had ever done. The camaraderie and joy we experienced on stage reflected our deep connection with each other, with our fans, and with the music."

"Every night before walking out onto the stage," continues the band, "we would huddle, get focused, and share whatever last-second remarks popped into our heads. Chester always took it upon himself to turn the name of the city where we were playing into a first-rate run. This was our ritual. Best of all, it was a moment to express our gratitude that we were living our dream.

"Chester never forgot to express his appreciation to our crew - the men and women who traveled the world with us, making our dream into reality night after night. Without them, these shows would not have been possible"

"Chester was uniquely passionate, uncommonly generous, sensitive, optimistic, funny and kind," they add, "With his voice, he turned pain into catharsis, authenticity into art, and passion into connection. His dedication to bringing these songs to life was triumphant. For those of you who attended this tour in person, we thank you. For those who could not, we hope this live album gives you a glimpse into how magical these shows were for the six of us." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

