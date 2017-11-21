Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Bebe Rexha Performs With Florida Georgia Line
11-21-2017
Florida Georgia Line

(Radio.com) Add BeBe Rexha to the list of unlikely but magical collaborations that Florida Georgia Line are becoming known for, previous being Nelly and the Backstreet Boys.

As for the pop star, she typically works with guys like Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane, but when she put on the flannel and joined the country duo it was well, 'Meant to Be."

The trio delivered a laidback version of 'Meant to Be," which is on Rexha's recent project, All Your Fault: Pt 2 on The Late Late Show Thursday night, Nov. 16.

Brian Kelley (a.k.a. BK) and Tyler Hubbard kicked off the song sitting on barstool dressed like the country rockers that they are, jeans, stylized jackets, the ever-present hat for BK, and a new short hairdo for dad to be Tyler.

The songwriter turned singer joined them in a short, tight dress with an oversized lumberjack plaid flannel and thigh high boots to complete a hot rocker country look. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

