Bebe Rexha Performs With Florida Georgia Line

As for the pop star, she typically works with guys like Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane, but when she put on the flannel and joined the country duo it was well, 'Meant to Be."

The trio delivered a laidback version of 'Meant to Be," which is on Rexha's recent project, All Your Fault: Pt 2 on The Late Late Show Thursday night, Nov. 16.

Brian Kelley (a.k.a. BK) and Tyler Hubbard kicked off the song sitting on barstool dressed like the country rockers that they are, jeans, stylized jackets, the ever-present hat for BK, and a new short hairdo for dad to be Tyler.

The songwriter turned singer joined them in a short, tight dress with an oversized lumberjack plaid flannel and thigh high boots to complete a hot rocker country look. Read more here.