Hall And Oates' John Oates Goes Americana With New Solo Album
(Radio.com) John Oates of legendary duo Hall & Oates is digging deep into the roots of American music for his new solo album, Arkansas, and has revealed some details. Oates assembled a band of Americana all-stars to bring the album to life, including Sam Bush on mandolin, Russ Pahl on pedal steel, Guthrie Trapp on electric guitar, Steve Mackey on bass, Nathaniel Smith on cello, and Josh Day on drums and percussion. The album was originally conceived as a tribute to Oates' musical hero, Mississippi John Hurt. "It's like Dixieland, dipped in bluegrass, and salted with Delta blues," Oates said of the final product in a press statement. Among the tracks on the album include the Emmett Miller classic "Anytime" from 1924 as well as the Jimmie Rodgers tune, "Miss the Mississippi and You," from 1932. The full-length will also boast a pair of Oates originals. Read more here.
