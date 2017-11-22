Queen, Rush and Doors Lead Record Store Day Offerings

McCartney will release two seven-inch singles on Black Friday, both of which include a version of his holiday tune, "Wonderful Christmastime," with the Roots on the A-side. One single is pressed on red vinyl and has Norah Jones performing "Peace" on the B-Side, and the other arrives on green vinyl and has the Decemberists covering Big Star's "Jesus Christ" on the back.

Queen will offer up a 12-inch single with their hits "We Are the Champions" and "We Will Rock You" on Black Friday. The release also honors the 40th anniversary of Queen's News of the World record.

The Doors' release is a remastered, two-LP edition of the group's 1970 Absolutely Live album arriving on midnight-blue vinyl.

Rush will unleash a seven-inch single with "Closer to the Heart" backed with "Madrigal" on Black Friday. Both songs are off their 1977 album, A Farewell to Kings. here.