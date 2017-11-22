U2 Streaming New Song 'American Soul' Featuring Kendrick Lamar

"American Soul" will appear on Songs Of Experience when it's released December 1st. It's essentially an alternate version of 'XXX,' which appeared on Lamar's album DAMN. Stream it here.

U2 worked with a number of different producers on Songs Of Experience: Jacknife Lee, Ryan Tedder, Steve Lillywhite, Andy Barlow and Jolyon Thomas. "Since The Joshua Tree, I don't think we've done an album with less than four producers," Bono has told Rolling Stone. Read more here.