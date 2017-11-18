Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Stars and Strings 2017 Is Taking Place Tonight (Week in Review)

.
Chris Young

Stars and Strings 2017 Is Taking Place Tonight was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) CBS Radio presents the third annual Stars and Strings, a stripped-down acoustic concert celebrating our nation's military heroes and their families, at The Chicago Theatre on Wednesday, November 15th.

The show features performances by Brad Paisley, Chris Young, Darius Rucker, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt, and a special appearance by Lindsay Ell!

As a salute to those who currently serve or have previously served in our armed forces, a portion of the concert's proceeds will benefit Folds of Honor, which provides educational support to spouses and children of America's fallen and wounded warriors. There are more than one million dependents adversely affected by military deployments and nearly nine out of 10 do not qualify for federal scholarships. See the details - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

