Bush Stream New Song 'This is War'

Frontman Gavin Rossdale was inspired to pen the politically-charged song after seeing the violence and civil unrest that erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this year.

"Hatred and bigotry are the best friends of stupidity," Rossdale said in a press statement. "The title isn't a call to arms, it's a call for humanity. It's actually an anti-war song--an observation of the times. The title is a reference to good versus evil. This is a time for inclusion, compassion and understanding. We need to stay strong." Stream the song - here.