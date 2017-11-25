Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Black Sabbath Legend Bill Ward Hospitalized (Week in Review)

Bill Ward

Black Sabbath Legend Bill Ward Hospitalized was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward has advised fans that he's cancelled a series of upcoming US concert dates by his band Day Of Errors after being hospitalized with some heart issues.

"It's with great, great sadness that I must tell you I have to cancel the Day Of Errors tour dates scheduled in December," writes Ward. "I wound up in hospital this past weekend with heart problems. I am OK and in good recovery at this time. However, I've never experienced this particular type of heart problem before, and due to its nature, I had to make the decision to cancel the dates.

"I want to send my sincere apologies to everyone who was planning to come out to the shows. I'm so sorry we won't be making it - I was looking forward to seeing you all and sharing this music with you. I'll be in touch soon."

Day Of Errors - Ward, vocalist Jason "Dewey" Bragg and guitarist/vocalist Joe Amodea - made its live debut in June 2016 at Gaslamp in Long Beach, CA and were scheduled to launch a 7-date run of US west coast dates starting December 7 in Eugene, OR before Ward's health issue surfaced. Read more including a list of dates - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

