Van Halen Calls Out Alleged Online Imposter

The young Van Halen bassist took to Instagram to warn fans about the dubious account. He wrote in the series of posts, "This account has being going around and messaging people pretending to be @eddievanhalen (no underscore)

"If you're following @_eddievanhalen (with an underscore) you're following the wrong account. Notice how it doesn't have a verification check? Go report this account, everyone!"

Wolfgang went on to post an image of a message he sent to the unidentified user. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, he wrote in the one-sided conversation, "Oh hey, Dad! How's it going?! It's me. Your son. You obviously know that because you're totally my dad." He added "Stop messaging people pretending to be someone you're not. You've been reported and your account is going to be shut down."

He followed up with a photo of himself with his father and captured the picture, "I stopped by to see Pop anyway. Just to make sure he wasn't a woman from Boston named Vanessa trying to steal $40,000. I'm still not 100% sure." See the posts - here.