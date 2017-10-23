|
Scorpions Announce New CD and Double LP Collection
.
(hennemusic) The Scorpions will release a new collection, "Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads", on November 24. The project features fourteen of the band's most famous ballads, a new acoustic recording of "Send Me An Angel", and three new tunes recorded this past summer: "Follow Your Heart", "Always Be With You" and "Melrose Avenue." Produced by Mikael Nord Andersson and Martin Hansen, the set is named after a track from the German rockers' 1977 album, "Taken By Force", demonstrating the band's commitment to the art of the ballad. "Throughout the decades," says guitarist Matthias Jabs, "our fans have been associating us with great ballads like 'Send Me An Angel,' 'Still Loving You,' and 'Holiday.' And that's very honorable." "The meaning of a ballad always goes deep," explains singer Klaus Meine. "It's not surprising that a song like 'Wind of Change' is received euphorically in the US these days. The fans don't connect the song to the fall of the Berlin Wall and the iron curtain but rather to their current situation, the desire for change, and the hope for a world without nuclear threats and civil wars as well as the longing for peace. "Nowadays, ballads are the pinnacle of rock music," he adds. "If they're well-written, they will go straight to the hearts of the fans." "Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads" will be available via CD, 2LP, digital download and streaming services. Read more here.
Produced by Mikael Nord Andersson and Martin Hansen, the set is named after a track from the German rockers' 1977 album, "Taken By Force", demonstrating the band's commitment to the art of the ballad.
"Throughout the decades," says guitarist Matthias Jabs, "our fans have been associating us with great ballads like 'Send Me An Angel,' 'Still Loving You,' and 'Holiday.' And that's very honorable."
"The meaning of a ballad always goes deep," explains singer Klaus Meine. "It's not surprising that a song like 'Wind of Change' is received euphorically in the US these days. The fans don't connect the song to the fall of the Berlin Wall and the iron curtain but rather to their current situation, the desire for change, and the hope for a world without nuclear threats and civil wars as well as the longing for peace.
"Nowadays, ballads are the pinnacle of rock music," he adds. "If they're well-written, they will go straight to the hearts of the fans."
"Born To Touch Your Feelings - Best Of Rock Ballads" will be available via CD, 2LP, digital download and streaming services. Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Reveals He Has Lyme Disease
• Linkin Park Live Streaming Chester Bennington Tribute Concert
• Celtic Frost Cofounder Martin Eric Ain Dead At 50
• Original Marilyn Manson Guitarist Daisy Berkowitz Dead At 49
• Singled Out: Sea In The Sky's Neck Romancer
• Tom Petty Fans Celebrate His Birthday With Vampire Walk
• Billy Joel Imitates Bruce Springsteen on Jimmy Kimmel
• Jason Aldean Releases Tom Petty Cover For Las Vegas Victims
• Bring Me the Horizon Recount Mount Kilimanjaro Climb
• Scorpions Announce New CD and Double LP Collection
• John Fogerty Announce Blue Moon Swamp Anniversary Reissue
• Anthrax Guitarist Scott Ian Announces New Book
• Kid Rock Releases 'Tennessee Mountain Top' Video
• Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone With Reunion Tour
• Eagles Stream Previously Unreleased Hotel California Recording
• Pink Says Christina Aguilera Once 'Took A Swing' At Her
• Ed Sheeran Says Substance Abuse Contributed To His Hiatus
• Liam Payne Streaming New Track 'Bedroom Floor'
• Selena Gomez Teases Her Marshmello Collaboration 'Wolves'
• Niall Horan Releases Acoustic Version Of 'Flicker' Song
• Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Stream New Duet 'Break First'
• Kelsea Ballerini Releases New Song 'Miss Me More'
• Nick Jonas Streaming Brand New Track 'Home'
• RZA's Publicist Responds to Azealia Banks' 'Drop Dead' Reamrks
• Chris Stapleton Releases Emotional New Song 'Millionaire'
• Mariah Carey Reveals New Christmas Song 'The Star'
• Young Thug And Future Release 'Super Slimey' Mixtape
• The Stars Come Out For We Can Survive Benefit Concert
• Kelly Clarkson Releases New Song 'Christmas Eve'
• Darius Rucker Talks New Album 'When Was the Last Time'
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.