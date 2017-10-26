|
David Gilmour Releases 'Shine On You Crazy Diamond' Clip
.
(hennemusic) David Gilmour is streaming footage of an excerpt of his performance of the 1975 Pink Floyd classic, "Shine On You Crazy Diamond", from his newly-released "Live At Pompeii" concert film. The track from the legendary UK band's ninth album, "Wish You Were Here", was written as a tribute to group cofounder Syd Barrett who, by sheer coincidence, shocked his former bandmates with a rare public appearance in the studio one day while they were recording vocals to the song. Directed by Gavin Elder, "Live At Pompeii" features Gilmour's 2016 concerts in support of the album at the ancient Roman amphitheatre, which marked his return to the site 45 years after he first played there for Adrian Maben's classic film, "Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii." The guitarist mixes solo tracks and Pink Floyd classics on the set, which recently debuted at No. 3 on the UK album charts to deliver Gilmour his fourth UK Top 10 release. The 2017 project is now available on 2-CD, Blu-ray, 2-DVD, 4-LP, deluxe Blu-ray box and digital download. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
