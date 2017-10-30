|
Disturbed's 'Sound of Silence' Soundtracks NASA Video
(Radio.com) Disturbed's Grammy-nominated version of Simon and Garfunkel's 1964 classic, "Sound of Silence," introduced new fans to the band's music without chasing away too many of the diehard metalheads. And now, the track has gone even further, serving as the soundtrack to a new NASA video. The clip for "The Sound (& Visions) Of Silence" was filmed aboard the International Space Station during Expedition 53 by Commander Randy Bresnik and flight engineers Sergey Ryazanskiy and Paolo Nespoli. It features stunning footage of Earth and outer space from the space station's orbit 250 miles above the planet. Disturbed's version of "Sound of Silence" is from the band's 2015 album, Immortalized, and was up for Best Rock Performance at this year's Grammy ceremony, but lost the award to David Bowie's "Blackstar." Watch the NASA video for "The Sound (& Visions) of Silence" here.
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
