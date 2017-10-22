Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Country Stars Honor Vegas Victims At CMT's Artists of the Year Ceremony (Week in Review)

.
Jason Aldean

Country Stars Honor Vegas Victims At CMT's Artists of the Year Ceremony was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) On Wednesday evening (Oct. 18), the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year was held at Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center. The night honored Chris Stapleton, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan but also served as an evening of hope for country fans and those affected by the devastating events over the past few months.

Following the shooting at Route 91 Harvest Festival earlier this month, the event took on a different, more unified tone. Instead of giving awards to artists and recruiting musicians to deliver speeches, organizers strived to help celebrate and uplift the human spirit by filling the program with heartfelt messages from country artists.

"We've been tested beyond our worst nightmares the past few months. Heartbroken doesn't even begin to explain how some of us feel," said Aldean, who was onstage when the shooting in Las Vegas began. "But we have proven time and again in this country that we have the power to overcome anything that threatens our way of life or our freedom. We dedicate this night to you and to everyone who's experienced loss or tragedy in the past few months. We will get through this together."

Aldean closed the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year with a powerful cover of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down" alongside Stapleton, Urban and Little Big Town. Aldean previously played the song on Saturday Night Live but it was just as powerful the second time, providing a poignant end to a heartfelt night of music. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Jason Aldean Music, DVDs, Books and more

Jason Aldean T-shirts and Posters

More Jason Aldean News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Country Stars Honor Vegas Victims At CMT's Artists of the Year Ceremony

Jason Aldean Addresses First Audience Since Las Vegas Shooting

Jason Aldean Returns To Las Vegas A Week After Shooting

Jason Aldean Opens 'SNL' With Tom Petty Cover And Vegas Speech

Jason Aldean Cancels Shows Out Of Respect for Vegas Shooting Victims

Brittany Aldean Recounts Route 91 Shooting In Las Vegas

Jason Aldean Releases Statement About Las Vegas Shooting

Nashville Plans Vigil in Wake of Vegas Shooting

20+ Dead And 100+ Injured At Shooting Near Las Vegas Music Festival

Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood Lead Nashville Hurricane Benefit


More Stories for Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
ZZ Top Postpone 2017 Tour Dates Under Doctor's Orders- Tom Petty Laid To Rest In Private Service- Metallica Stream Previously Unreleased 'Master Of Puppets' Demo- more

Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone With Reunion Tour- Eagles Stream Previously Unreleased Hotel California Recording- Rush Expand A Farewell To Kings For Reissues- more

The Tragically Hip Frontman Gord Downie Dead At 53- Evanescence Blow Fans And Critics Away With Orchestra Show- Five Finger Death Punch Completely Finished New Album- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Cancels Tour Dates Due To Injury- Frank Ocean Wins In Father's $14.5M Libel Lawsuit- Fifth Harmony Stream New Song 'Can You See'- CMA Performances- more

Chris Brown 'Heartbreak On A Full Moon' Album Has 45 Tracks- Taylor Swift Hosts Fans 'Reputation' Playback At Her Home- mmylou Harris And Kris Kristofferson Duet- more

Taylor Swift Releases New Single 'Gorgeous'- Katy Perry Gets Stuck On Prop At He Nashville Show- Country Stars Honor Vegas Victims At CMT's Artists of the Year Ceremony- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone With Reunion Tour

Eagles Stream Previously Unreleased Hotel California Recording

Rush Expand A Farewell To Kings For Anniversary Reissues

George Michael Celebrated With Nostalgic 'Fantasy' Video

Elvis Costello And Bonnie Raitt Remember Tom Petty

Singled Out: Silk9's I Don't Know

Linkin Park Fans Create Message Ahead of Chester Bennington Tribute

Evanescence Release 'Imperfection' Music Video

Judas Priest Launch Rock Hall Fan Vote Campaign

Whitesnake Release The Purple Tour Live Package

Drake Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Gord Downie

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong And Kat Von D Team Up

The Tragically Hip Frontman Gord Downie Dead At 53

Evanescence Blow Fans And Critics Away With Orchestra Show

Five Finger Death Punch Have Completely Finished New Album

Tom DeLonge Crowdfunding A Spaceship

• more

Page Too News Stories
Chris Brown 'Heartbreak On A Full Moon' Album Has 45 Tracks

Taylor Swift Hosts Fans 'Reputation' Playback At Her Home

Emmylou Harris And Kris Kristofferson Duet on 'The Pilgrim, Chapter 33'

Miranda Lambert Believes She's A Bad Celebrity

Maroon 5 Stream New Song 'Whiskey' Featuring A$AP Rocky

Chris Stapleton Details New Album 'From A Room Vol. 2'

Jake Owen Preps Greatest Hits Collection

Luke Bryan Gives Wife Massive Diamond Ring for 10th Wedding Anniversary

Maren Morris Will Probably Cry At Her Wedding

Chance the Rapper Unbox His GRAMMY Awards with Young Daughter

Michelle Williams Opens Up About Battle with Depression, Suicidal Thoughts

George Strait Returning To Las Vegas For Superbowl Weekend

Miley Cyrus Releases Video Message To Las Vegas Victim

Nicki Minaj Talks Her Fight For Respect As A Female Rapper

Selena Gomez Shares Heartwarming Video With Sister Gracie

Rihanna Likes Her Men Dressed In Black

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene

Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers

Kylie Odetta - Undertow

Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

Remembering Tom Petty

Remembering Charles Bradley

Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live

Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.