Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Add New Tour Leg

From Ashes To New will be providing support on all of the new fall dates and the trek will feature Bad Wolves and In Flames joining the fun on select dates.

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory had this to say, "We have an extremely loyal travel-to-the-end-of-the-world diehard fanbase, so our shows are always packed and a blast. With that said, this current run turned out to be the most-attended, most-successful tour we have done to date

"Those cities we couldn't fit into this summer run--worry not--we heard you all! We're extending this tour all the way through the fall, so we will see you soon."



Breaking Benjamin's Benjamin Burnley added, "We've been having a blast on this Summer tour with Five Finger Death Punch. The reactions to this tour from both of our fanbases have been huge, so it only made sense to keep the fun going this Fall. We're happy to have a chance to play more songs from EMBER while reminding the World that Rock's Not Dead. See you there!"

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Tour Dates:

August 1 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater

August 3 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion**

August 4 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion

August 6 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

August 7 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 9 - Simpsonville, SC - Heritage Park Amphitheatre

August 11 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 12 - Atlanta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre

August 14 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

August 15 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

August 17 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

August 18 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

August 20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August 22 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater **

August 24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

August 25 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center**

August 28 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

August 29 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 31 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center **

September 1 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 3 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 6 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater **

September 7 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

September 9 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center **

November 6 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena ***

November 7 - Colorado Springs, CO - Broadmoor World Arena + ***

November 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion ***

November 12 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center ***

November 13 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center ***

November 15 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum ***

November 17 - Bozeman, MT - Brick Breedan Fieldhouse ***

November 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center ***

November 21 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena ***

November 23 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center ***

November 24 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center ***

November 26 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena ***

November 27 - Cedar Rapids, IA - US Cellular Center *****

November 29 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena ****

December 1 - North Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena ****

December 3 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum ****

December 7 - Fayetteville, NC - Crown Coliseum ****

December 8 - Huntington, WV - Big Sandy Superstore Arena ****

December 10 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center ****

December 11 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena ****

** 5FDP, Breaking Benjamin & Bad Wolves only

*** special guests Bad Wolves, From Ashes To New

**** special guests In Flames, From Ashes To New

***** 5FDP, Breaking Benjamin & From Ashes To New only

+ Onsale for Colorado Springs, CO starts August 10