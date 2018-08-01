Smashing Pumpkins Recruit Big Names For 30th Anniversary Performance

The show will include special appearances from AFI frontman Davey Havok, Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook, Killers members Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer, Courtney Love, Mark McGrath, and Deftones frontman Chino Moreno .

the special 30th anniversary performance will feature a career-spanning setlist, covers, never before seen production, and more surprises. Indie rock band Metric will provide support, according to the announcement.

The Smashing Pumpkins are currently on the road for their Shiny And Oh So Bright North American arena tour.

Smashing Pumpkins 2018 North American Tour Dates

July 31, 2018 Boston, MA TD Garden

August 01, 2018 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden

August 02, 2018 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center #

August 04, 2018 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

August 05, 2018 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

August 07, 2018 Montreal, QuÃ©bec Centre Bell

August 08, 2018 Toronto, Ontario Scotiabank Arena

August 09, 2018 London, Ontario Budweiser Gardens

August 11, 2018 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

August 13, 2018 Chicago, IL United Center - SOLD OUT

August 14, 2018 Chicago, IL United Center

August 16, 2018 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

August 17, 2018 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

August 19, 2018 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

August 20, 2018 Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center

August 21, 2018 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center

August 24, 2018 Seattle, WA KeyArena

August 25, 2018 Portland, OR Moda Center

August 27, 2018 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

August 28, 2018 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

August 30, 2018 Los Angeles, CA The Forum - SOLD OUT

August 31, 2018 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

September 01, 2018 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

September 02, 2018 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

September 04, 2018 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

September 05, 2018 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

September 08, 2018 Calgary, Alberta Scotiabank Saddledome *

September 09, 2018 Edmonton, Alberta Rogers Place *

*Without Metric

#30th Anniversary Show