Smashing Pumpkins Recruit Big Names For 30th Anniversary Performance
08-01-2018
.
Smashing Pumpkins

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a number of very special guests who will be joining them at their 30th Anniversary Performance at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ on August 2, 2018.

The show will include special appearances from AFI frontman Davey Havok, Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook, Killers members Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer, Courtney Love, Mark McGrath, and Deftones frontman Chino Moreno .

the special 30th anniversary performance will feature a career-spanning setlist, covers, never before seen production, and more surprises. Indie rock band Metric will provide support, according to the announcement.

The Smashing Pumpkins are currently on the road for their Shiny And Oh So Bright North American arena tour.

Smashing Pumpkins 2018 North American Tour Dates
July 31, 2018 Boston, MA TD Garden
August 01, 2018 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden
August 02, 2018 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center #
August 04, 2018 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
August 05, 2018 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
August 07, 2018 Montreal, QuÃ©bec Centre Bell
August 08, 2018 Toronto, Ontario Scotiabank Arena
August 09, 2018 London, Ontario Budweiser Gardens
August 11, 2018 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
August 13, 2018 Chicago, IL United Center - SOLD OUT
August 14, 2018 Chicago, IL United Center
August 16, 2018 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
August 17, 2018 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
August 19, 2018 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
August 20, 2018 Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center
August 21, 2018 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center
August 24, 2018 Seattle, WA KeyArena
August 25, 2018 Portland, OR Moda Center
August 27, 2018 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
August 28, 2018 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
August 30, 2018 Los Angeles, CA The Forum - SOLD OUT
August 31, 2018 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
September 01, 2018 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
September 02, 2018 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
September 04, 2018 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
September 05, 2018 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
September 08, 2018 Calgary, Alberta Scotiabank Saddledome *
September 09, 2018 Edmonton, Alberta Rogers Place *

*Without Metric
#30th Anniversary Show


