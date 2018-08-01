|
Smashing Pumpkins Recruit Big Names For 30th Anniversary Performance
.
The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a number of very special guests who will be joining them at their 30th Anniversary Performance at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ on August 2, 2018. The show will include special appearances from AFI frontman Davey Havok, Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook, Killers members Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer, Courtney Love, Mark McGrath, and Deftones frontman Chino Moreno . the special 30th anniversary performance will feature a career-spanning setlist, covers, never before seen production, and more surprises. Indie rock band Metric will provide support, according to the announcement. The Smashing Pumpkins are currently on the road for their Shiny And Oh So Bright North American arena tour. Smashing Pumpkins 2018 North American Tour Dates *Without Metric
The show will include special appearances from AFI frontman Davey Havok, Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook, Killers members Dave Keuning and Mark Stoermer, Courtney Love, Mark McGrath, and Deftones frontman Chino Moreno .
the special 30th anniversary performance will feature a career-spanning setlist, covers, never before seen production, and more surprises. Indie rock band Metric will provide support, according to the announcement.
The Smashing Pumpkins are currently on the road for their Shiny And Oh So Bright North American arena tour.
Smashing Pumpkins 2018 North American Tour Dates
*Without Metric