News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Whitesnake Star Reveals Details For New Album 'Flesh & Blood'
08-02-2018
.
Whitesnake

Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra spoke about the band's forthcoming new album "Flesh & Blood", revealing some new details about the upcoming release.

Hoekstra tells Juice FM, "I don't know exactly which songs David Coverdale is going to use yet, because we recorded 18, so we'll see exactly what gets released and what order, but there's something there for everybody - all the classic Whitesnake elements are there."

He was asked about musical direction of the new material, including if there will be a Deep Purple influence. He responded, "I think that there's stuff on there that's Purple-influenced, because I think Whitesnake has always had a Deep Purple influence.

"There's some material that harkens back to the early days of Whitesnake, that's bluesy based, and there's some that sound a little bit more like what David refers to as the 'Geffen era' - the Slide It In, 87 album, Slip Of The Tongue sound.

"Then there's some stuff that's reminiscent of the most recent era, Good To Be Bad and Forevermore. And there's some stuff that's what David even says is brand new, uncharted territory for Whitesnake. So we'll see what he picks for the album.

"Hopefully there'll be something there for everybody - I really think there will be."


Related Stories


Whitesnake Star Reveals Details For New Album 'Flesh & Blood'

Foreigner And Whitesnake Kick Off North American Summer Tour

Whitesnake Push Back New Album Over 'Technical Issues'

Whitesnake Release 'Is This Love' Remix Video

Whitesnake Stream Love Ain't No Stranger From Live Purple Release

Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Tour 2017 In Review

Whitesnake Release Video For Deep Purple Classic Performance

Coverdale Confirms Whitesnake Hit Was Written For B.B. King

Whitesnake Stream 'Fool For Your Loving' From New Live Package

David Coverdale Reveals Whitesnake's New album Details

More Whitesnake News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Announce New Film Called Play- As I Lay Dying Return With U.S. and European Tours This Fall- Iron Maiden Release Video For New Tour Leg- more

Foo Fighters Jam Classic With Cheap Trick Icon- Sammy Hagar Previews New Music From The Circle- Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Add New Tour Leg- more

Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Arrested- KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Announces First Show In 30 Years- Greta Van Fleet Cancel Festival Appearance Due To Injury- more

AC/DC Anniversary Stamp Controversy Addressed- Eagles' Joe Walsh Recruits Don Henley, James Taylor For VetsAid Concert- Music Helped Dave Grohl Following Kurt's Death- more

Page Too: Skrillex Joined By Yoshiki At Fuji Rock Festival- Phish Radio Coming This Friday- alt-J And Pusha T Release 'In Cold Blood' Video- Aisles Release Live from Estudio del Sur EP- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Announce New Film Called Play

As I Lay Dying Return With U.S. and European Tours This Fall

Iron Maiden Release Video For New Tour Leg

Rolling Stones Curate Confessin The Blues Compilation

Black Star Riders Announce Fall UK Tour

Whitesnake Star Reveals Details For New Album 'Flesh & Blood'

Daughters Add More Dates As they Release First New Song In Eight Years

Graham Bonnet Band Release Livin' In Suspicion Video

Manic Street Preachers Release People Give In Video

Singled Out: I Hate Heroes' Alive

Foo Fighters Jam Classic Song With Cheap Trick Icon

Sammy Hagar Previews New Music From The Circle

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Add New Tour Leg

Smashing Pumpkins Recruit Big Names For 30th Anniversary Performance

Yes (Anderson, Rabin and Wakeman) Reveal New Song 'Fragile'

Aerosmith To Rock The Today Show Later This Month

- more

Page Too Stories
Skrillex Joined By Yoshiki At Fuji Rock Festival

Phish Radio Coming This Friday

alt-J And Pusha T Release 'In Cold Blood' Video

Aisles Release Live from Estudio del Sur EP

3OH!3 and Emo Nite LA Announce The WANT House Party Tour

Robert Townsend's Making The Five Heartbeats Movie Theater Event

Unreleased Unicorn Demos Produced By David Gilmour Coming

The Crystal Method Stream New Song 'Holy Arp'

Fall Out Boy Announce New Box Set

Sublime With Rome Release New Song 'Wicked Heart'

James Carothers Releases New Single 'Sinners and Saints'

Patrick Droney Releases New Song and Announces EP

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

Quick Flicks: The Beatles - Yellow Submarine

Good Field - Surface Tension

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 2: Fans Treated to Free Concerts

Festival d'ete de Quebec 2018 Part 1: Stars Come Out To Play

On The Record: Craft Recordings: Buddy Guy- Tom Fogerty And More

Ali McManus - Unbreakable

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 1

Kicklighter - Paper Planes, Vol. 1

The Blues: Ladies Special Edition Summer

On The Record: Twilight 22 and Lunden Reign

Sites and Sounds: Sounds of the South Edition

Ray Davies - Our Country: Americana Act II (5 Stars)

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.