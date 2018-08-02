Whitesnake Star Reveals Details For New Album 'Flesh & Blood'

Hoekstra tells Juice FM, "I don't know exactly which songs David Coverdale is going to use yet, because we recorded 18, so we'll see exactly what gets released and what order, but there's something there for everybody - all the classic Whitesnake elements are there."

He was asked about musical direction of the new material, including if there will be a Deep Purple influence. He responded, "I think that there's stuff on there that's Purple-influenced, because I think Whitesnake has always had a Deep Purple influence.

"There's some material that harkens back to the early days of Whitesnake, that's bluesy based, and there's some that sound a little bit more like what David refers to as the 'Geffen era' - the Slide It In, 87 album, Slip Of The Tongue sound.

"Then there's some stuff that's reminiscent of the most recent era, Good To Be Bad and Forevermore. And there's some stuff that's what David even says is brand new, uncharted territory for Whitesnake. So we'll see what he picks for the album.

"Hopefully there'll be something there for everybody - I really think there will be."