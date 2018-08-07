Judas Priest Inducted into The Hall Of Heavy Metal History

(hennemusic) Judas Priest were inducted into The Hall Of Heavy Metal History at the Wacken Open Air festival in Germany on August 2, and official video from the event is streaming online.



Hosted by Hall board members Whitney Alyson Ribbins and Steve Göldby, the private ceremony took place prior to the band's headlining appearance before 80,000 fans at the annual festival as part of their "Firepower" world tour.



"Judas Priest are thrilled and honored to accept induction into the Hall Of Heavy Metal History and be amongst so many of our friends," says the group. "This also sends a great message of inclusion for the Metal community around the world and keeps us defending the Metal faith together."



"We have made sure that Judas Priest finally gets the induction and respect they truly deserve," said Pat Gesualdo, founder/CEO of the Hall Of Heavy Metal History. "We thank them for the decades of hard work and dedication to heavy metal, an art form they helped establish."



Following the ceremony, Judas Priest delivered an 18-song set of classics and tracks from "Firepower", where they were joined by guitarist Glenn Tipton for a three-song encore. Check out video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





