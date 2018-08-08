High On Fire Stream Lemmy Inspired Title Song To New Album High On Fire have released a brand new song called "Electric Messiah" which is the title track to their forthcoming album and was inspired by late Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister. The band's new album is scheduled to hit stores on October 5th and is the follow up to their 2015 studio effort "Luminiferous". Singer and guitarist Matt Pike explained the inspiration behind the title track: "I had a dream about Lemmy. When Lemmy was still alive, I always got compared to him, so I had this dream where he got pissed at me. He gave me a bunch of sh*t, basically, and was hazing me. Not that he didn't approve of me, but like I was being hazed. The song is me telling the world that I could never fill Lemmy's shoes because Lemmy's Lemmy. "I wanted to pay homage to him in a great way. And it turned out to be such a good title that the guys said we should call the album Electric Messiah." Listen to the song here.

Related Stories



High On Fire Stream Lemmy Inspired Title Song To New Album More High On Fire News Share this article

