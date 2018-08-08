Mick Fleetwood Talks Fleetwood Mac Tour Without Lindsey Buckingham

(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac cofounder Mick Fleetwood is sharing his thoughts on the group's fall tour without Lindsey Buckingham in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

The group announced a split with their longtime guitarist this past spring, while bringing in Mike Campbell of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Crowded House to handle guitar duties for shows that will begin in Tulsa, OK on October 3.

"We are a week into rehearsals and it's going really well and we're looking forward, in true Fleetwood Mac style," explains the drummer. "We're very excited. Obviously this is a huge change with the advent of Lindsey Buckingham not being a part of Fleetwood Mac. We all wish him well and all the rest of it. In truthful language, we just weren't happy. And I'll leave it at that in terms of the dynamic. And he's going out on the road more or less the same time I think -- not in the same places, I hope (laughs).

"If you know anything about the history of this band, it's sort of peppered with this type of dramatic stuff," Fleetwood continues. "It's a strange band really. It's ironic that we have a 50-year package coming out with all the old blues stuff with Peter Green, all the incarnations of Fleetwood Mac, which was not of course planned. But that's what we're feeling, especially myself and John, having been in Fleetwood Mac for 55 years.

"So it's exciting, totally challenging in the whole creative part of it, and we're really loving it. We're just looking at a whole 18 months on-and-off of trekking around the world like we normally do and having it be fun." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Fleetwood Mac Hit New Platinum Milestone

Blacktop Mojo Release Video For Fleetwood Mac Cover

Fleetwood Mac Added To iHeartRadio Music Festival Lineup

Fleetwood Mac Guitarist Dead At 68

Lindsey Buckingham Reacts To Fleetwood Mac Split

Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split

Fleetwood Mac Announce Massive Tour

Vanessa Carlton Reveals Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

Fleetwood Mac Fire Lindsey Buckingham

More Fleetwood Mac News

Share this article



