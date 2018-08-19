News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Ramones Stream Rough Mix Of Classic Hit

08-19-2018
Ramones

(hennemusic) The Ramones are streaming a rough mix of their classic track, "I Wanna Be Sedated", as a preview to the September 21 release of an expanded 40th anniversary reissue of their 1978 album, "Road To Ruin."

The New York band's fourth record saw the introduction of drummer Marky Ramone, who replaced founding member Tommy Ramone after he left to do more producing and writing for the group.

The first project by The Ramones to consciously alter their classic sound in an effort to achieve radio airplay ultimately failed, according to Tommy, as the set peaked at No. 103 on the US Billboard 200 following a No. 49 listing of the previous "Rocket To Russia" album.

Packaged in a 12 x 12 hardcover book featuring rare photos, artwork and essays from some of the people involved in the project, the 2018 "Road To Ruin" 3CD/1LP Deluxe Edition box set reissue presents the record's original mix alongside a new 40th anniversary one by the album's original engineer/mixer, Ed Stasium.

A second disc offers up over twenty unreleased recordings, including rough mixes for every album track, starkly different alternate takes of two songs, and two unreleased outtakes: "I Walk Out" and "S.L.U.G." - unfinished during the original recording sessions in 1978 and completed by Stasium for the anniversary release.

The final disc has a previously unreleased recording of the band's entire 1979 New Year's Eve concert, which was mixed live by Stasium and broadcast on WNEW-FM. Recorded in New York City at The Palladium, with audio sourced from Tommy Ramone's original cassette of the console recording, it features blistering performances of "Blitzkrieg Bop," "Rockaway Beach," and "Sheena Is A Punk Rocker," along with several songs from Road To Ruin: "I Don't Want You," "I Wanna Be Sedated," and "I Wanted Everything." Read more and listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


