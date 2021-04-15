Joey Ramone Biopic On The Way For Netflix

Big Time Adolescence star Pete Davidson and writer/director Jason Orley are reuniting for a new biopic based a hit book about legendary Ramones frontman Joey Ramone.
Netflix and STXfilms announced that they are partnering for the film that will be based on Joey's brother Mickey Leigh's memoir "I Slept With Joey Ramone," which will also be the title of the film.
Adam Fogelson, Chairman STXfilms Motion Picture Group, had this to say, "When you share a bed with someone - and not just a bed, but a childhood, a family, and a lifetime - you know that person better than anybody else.
Mickey Leigh not only collaborated with his big brother's band - he has irreplaceable memories of and insights into Joey Ramone, having supported him when no one else would and witnessed him overcome adversity in the most dramatic way.
"I Slept with Joey Ramone is a great rock anthem that will make an equally great rock biopic, set apart by a universal story of family. Pete is perfect for this role and we're excited he and Jason will be bringing this icon of rock to life and thrilled to be collaborating once again with our friends at Netflix."
