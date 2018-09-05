News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Ramones Stream 1979 Live Version Of 'Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment'

09-05-2018
Ramones

(hennemusic) The Ramones are streaming a live version of their classic track, "Gimme Gimme Shock Treatment", from a 1979 performance as a preview to the September 21 release of an expanded 40th anniversary reissue of their 1978 album, "Road To Ruin."

The song from 1977's "Leave Home" can be heard from a previously-unreleased recording of the band's entire 1979 New Year's Eve concert at The Palladium in New York that was broadcast live-to-air on WNEW-FM and featured on the third of three discs in the new package.

The reissue presents the original mix of "Road To Ruin" alongside a new 40th anniversary one by producer Ed Stasium, as well as more than twenty unreleased recordings - including rough mixes for every album track and a pair of unreleased outtakes: "I Walk Out" and "S.L.U.G."

The New York band's fourth record saw the introduction of drummer Marky Ramone, who replaced founding member Tommy Ramone after he left to do more producing and writing for the group. Listen to the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


