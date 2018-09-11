News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Ramones Stream Remix Of Rare Track

09-11-2018
Ramones

(hennemusic) The Ramones are streaming the 2018 remix of their rare track, "S.L.U.G.", as the latest preview to the September 21 release of an expanded 40th anniversary reissue of their 1978 album, "Road To Ruin."

A demo of the tune from 1977's "Rocket To Russia" first surfaced on an expanded 2001 CD version of the project; the 2018 remix by producer Ed Stasium is one of two versions - the other a "basic rough mix" - that appear on the second disc of the forthcoming 3CD package alongside a series of previously-unreleased extras.

The "Road To Ruin" reissue presents an original and new mix of the Ramones' fourth album, which saw the introduction of drummer Marky Ramone after founding member Tommy Ramone exited the lineup to oversee production and songwriting for the group.

The set also includes a previously-unreleased recording of the band's entire 1979 New Year's Eve concert that was mixed live-to-air on WNEW-FM by Stasium and sourced from Tommy's original mixing board console cassette. Listen to the remix here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


