The Ramones Stream Previously Unreleased Recording From Reissue

(hennemusic) The Ramones camp have announced that they will release an expanded deluxe 40th anniversary edition of their classic 1979 live album, "It's Alive", on September 20.

The 4CD/2LP package delivers the band's New Year's Eve 1977 show at the Rainbow Theatre in London alongside three unreleased concerts from the same week of the UK tour, including a December 28 gig at Top Rank in Birmingham, a December 29 performance at Victoria Hall in Stoke-On-Trent, and a December 30 stop at Friars in Aylesbury.

Taking its name from a 1974 horror film, "It's Alive" was the last album to feature all four original band members: Dee Dee Ramone, Joey Ramone, Johnny Ramone and Tommy Ramone; it features material from the group's self-titled 1976 debut, 1977's "Leave Home" and "Rocket To Russia."

"It's Alive: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition" will be produced in a limited and numbered edition of 8,000 copies, and comes comes packaged in a 12 x 12 hardcover book that's accompanied by new liner notes written by record producer and musician Steve Albini and Ed Stasium, who produced and engineered "It's Alive "and remastered all of the music included in this collection.

The fall 2019 project marks the first time that "It's Alive" has been released on vinyl in the US; the package will also be available through digital and streaming services.

"It's Alive" is being previewed with audio of a previously-unreleased version of "Blitzkrieg Bop" from the Top Rank show in Birmingham. Check it out along with the tracklisting here.

