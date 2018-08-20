News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Iron Maiden Celebrate Conclusion Of Legacy Of The Beast tour

08-20-2018
Iron Maiden

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden are celebrating the end of the Legacy Of The Beast summer tour of Europe with a pair of newly-released videos. The first clip features the band toasting fans with the world's biggest bottle of their own Trooper beer at the trek's August 11 finale at London's O2 Arena, with frontman Bruce Dickinson telling the crowd:

"We would like to thank you all for coming tonight. Some of you came last night, some of you have been following us around Europe, and I raise my glass to you for the rest of my days, alright. You're f**king brilliant. Thank you all."

A second video presents a mix of live concert footage alongside individual thank you messages from some of the group's members, with Dickinson saying: "What an unbelievable tour this has been. I actually really don't want it to stop...I would like it to go on for another couple of months, frankly. It's gone so fast I can't believe we are 38 shows done, three-quarters of a million people played to, and the reviews and the reactions and everything have just been incredible.

"I'm incredibly proud of the band, I'm incredibly proud of the crew that helps us and put this whole thing together...incredible team effort - and, of course, the team also involves the audience, because we're all part of the same team. So thank you."

The 2018 summer series saw Iron Maiden mix headline shows with festival appearances - including Sweden Rock, Italy's Firenze Rocks, Austria's Novarock, Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting, France's Hellfest and Hungary's Volt Festival, among others.

The trek also saw Dickinson celebrate his 60th birthday on stage during the band's August 7 show in Birmingham, UK. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Iron Maiden Celebrate Conclusion Of Legacy Of The Beast tour

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Celebrates 60th Birthday On Stage

Iron Maiden Respond To Songwriting Lawsuit

Iron Maiden Release Video For New Tour Leg

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Heading Down Under For Special Tour

Iron Maiden Release New Legacy Of The Beast Tour Video

Iron Maiden Sued By Obscure Early Former Singer

3 Doors Down Star Arrested- Metallica Give Away Polar Music Prize Winnings- Iron Maiden Singer's Warplanes Diaries- Plain White T's Stream Two New Songs- more

Iron Maiden Stream Footage From Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Iron Maiden Frontman Says Music Industry Exploited Fans

More Iron Maiden News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time- Judas Priest Planning 50th Anniversary Celebrations- Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time- more

Marilyn Manson Collapses On Stage- Of Mice & Men Star Austin Carlile Currently In Hospital- Slash Streaming 'Mind Your Manners'- Eric Clapton Announces Christmas Album- more

Music Legend Aretha Franklin Dead At 76- Disturbed Release New Video And Announce 'Adventurous' Album- Another AC/DC Sighting At Recording Studio- more

Journey's Steve Perry Surprise Releases New Video No Erasin'- The Kinks Stream Unreleased Song From 1968- Def Leppard and Journey Tour Already Tops $50 Million- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time

Judas Priest Planning 50th Anniversary Celebrations

Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show

Iron Maiden Celebrate Conclusion Of Legacy Of The Beast tour

Anthrax Plan Heavier Than Ever New Album

Blessthefall Losing Founding Member Following Tour

Pinkish Black's Daron Beck Suffers Two Heart Attacks

Phish Forced To Cancel Curveball Festival At Last Minute

The Band Stream Remix From Big Pink 50th Anniversary Reissue

Singled Out: Letting Go's Ropeswing

Marilyn Manson Collapses On Stage During Concert

Of Mice & Men Star Austin Carlile Currently In Hospital

Slash Streaming Brand New Song 'Mind Your Manners'

Eric Clapton Announces New Christmas Album

Pink Floyd Streaming Video For Rarity Single

Alice In Chains To Be First Band To Play Atop Seattle Space Needle

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

Road Trip: Detroit Offers Last Chance To See Star Wars and the Power of Costume

Panic! at the Disco: Sinful Salvation Live In Chicago

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.