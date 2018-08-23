News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Prince 37-Track Anthology And Over 20 Albums Now Streaming

08-23-2018
Prince

Prince fans can now stream a brand new 37-track anthology as well as previously hard to find material from the late music legend on streaming platforms.

Sony Music and the Prince Estate reached an agreement to release the new anthology and 23 albums that were recorded between 1995 and 2010 via the digital services.

More albums, which were recorded between 1978 and 2015, are expected to be released to the streaming services in the future. For now check out the list of titles that can now be streamed below:

The Gold Experience (1995)
Chaos and Disorder (1996)
Emancipation (1996)
Crystal Ball (1998)
The Truth (1998)
Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic (1999)
Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic (2001)
The Rainbow Children (2001)
One Nite Alone... (2002)
One Nite Alone...Live! (2002)
One Nite Alone...Live - The Aftershow: It Ain't Over (Up Late with Prince & The NPG) (2002)
Xpectation (2003)
N.E.W.S. (2003)
C-Note (2004)
Musicology (2004)
The Chocolate Invasion (Trax from the NPG Music Club: Volume 1) (2004)
The Slaughterhouse (Trax from the NPG Music Club: Volume 2) (2004)
3121 (2006)
Planet Earth (2007)
Indigo Nights (2008)
LOtUSFLOW3R (2009)
MPLSoUND (2009)
20Ten (2010)
Prince Anthology: 1995-2010


