Smashing Pumpkins Living Streaming Seattle Concert This Friday
08-23-2018
The Smashing Pumpkins have announced that they will be live-streaming their Seattle stop of their current reunion tour this Friday, August 24th, online via Twitter.
Fans in the U.S. can log on to live.twitter.com/thesmashingpumpkins beginning at 8:15PT to watch the show and fans from other countries can watch here.
The show is part of the veteran alt-rock band's current North American Shiny And Oh So Bright tour, the band's first trek in 20 years to feature Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha.
