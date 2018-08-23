Smashing Pumpkins Living Streaming Seattle Concert This Friday

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced that they will be live-streaming their Seattle stop of their current reunion tour this Friday, August 24th, online via Twitter.

Fans in the U.S. can log on to live.twitter.com/thesmashingpumpkins beginning at 8:15PT to watch the show and fans from other countries can watch here.

The show is part of the veteran alt-rock band's current North American Shiny And Oh So Bright tour, the band's first trek in 20 years to feature Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha.





