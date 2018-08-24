Ratt's Stephen Pearcy Streams Song From Upcoming Solo Album

Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy has released a brand new song called "I'm A Ratt". The track comes from his forthcoming fifth solo album, "View To A Thrill".

Pearcy wrote the tracks for the new album with guitarist Erik Ferentinos and they are joined on the effort by bassist and keyboardist Matt Thorne and drummer Scot Coogan.

The new album is set to hit stores on November 9th in various formats including digitally, CD, and vinyl LP. Check out the online stream of the lead song here.





Related Stories

Ratt's Stephen Pearcy Releases 'Ten Miles Wide' Video

Stephen Pearcy Downplays Bobby Blotzer's Role In Ratt

More Stephen Pearcy News

Share this article



