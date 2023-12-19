Ratt's Stephen Pearcy To Rock 'Out Of The Cellar' In Full At Special Show

Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy will be going back to his roots on December 29th when he takes the stage of the legendary Whisky A Go Go to play the band's major label debut in full.
Pearcy and his solo band will be celebrating the 40th anniversary of Ratt's "Out Of The Cellar", which featured their break out hit "Round and Round" at the West Hollywood venue.
This will mark the first time that Pearcy will perform "Out Of The Cellar" live in its entirety. The show will feature special guests Leila Harlac and is part of Stephen Pearcy's 1980's Sunset Strip Experience 2023 Tour.
