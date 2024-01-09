Stephen Pearcy To Play Ratt's 'Out Of The Cellar' In Full At 2024 Shows

Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy recently played the band's major label debut "Out Of The Cellar" in full at a special show in Hollywood, and he now says he plays to rock the album in full at upcoming live dates to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Pearcy played the record in its entirety during a concert at the Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, Ca on December 29th, 2023 and has now shared that he plans to take the performance on the road.

He shared, "I'm playing the 'Out Of The Cellar' record 2024 as it was laid into the grooves, 1-10 to this day. With a kick in the ass, tight, like the record. We just did a show recently and played the record in its entirety for the first time ever.

"It went over great, refreshing all these years later. Learned a lot. Because my sets are longer than the record, obviously I'm playing ALL the other RATT songs necessary to get the job done."

Stephen has released a number of shows in the coming months that launch on January 18th in Baltimore and run through an appearance the M3 Fest on May 4th. See the dates below:

01/18 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

01/19 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theater

01/20 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

01/21 - Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre For The Performing Arts

02/16 - Las Vegas, NV - The Strat Hotel & Casino

02/17 - Las Vegas, NV - The Strat Hotel & Casino

02/29 - Mar. 07 - Port Canaveral - The 80s Cruise

03/30 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena

05/04 - Columbia, MD - M3 Fest at Merriweather Post Pavillion

