Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Goes Surprise Jam With Billy Joel (Week in Review)

Def Leppard

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Goes Surprise Jam With Billy Joel was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott joined Billy Joel for the UK band's 1987 smash, "Pour Some Sugar On Me", during the piano man's August 10 show at Boston's Fenway Park.

Elliott appeared late in the singer's 26-song set, and followed a guest appearance from original J. Geils Band rocker Peter Wolf on his former group's 1981 hit, "Centerfold."

"We're going to bring out another special guest tonight," Joel told the crowd. "This is a guy who's in a band that's gonna be here tomorrow night… Please welcome Joe Elliott from Def Leppard."

The surprise appearance saw Elliott return for the night's closing encore of Joel's 1980 hit, "You May Be Right." Check out video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

