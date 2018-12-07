|
Elton John Unearths Rare 1970s Christmas Song Performance
Sir Elton John is getting into the holiday spirt with the release of a new EP and by sharing some rare video footage of a 1973 performance of the song "Step Into Christmas".
The footage from the television broadcast from The Gilbert O'Sullivan Show was believed to be lost for decades but was recently rediscovered and Elton shared the footage with fans here.
Elton revealed the clip to promote his new digital EP featuring the studio video of "Step Into Christmas" along with "Ho! Ho! Ho! (Who'd Be A Turkey At Christmas)" and the audio recording of the Gilbert O'Sullivan Show performance.
