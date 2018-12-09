News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ghost Rock The Grammy Nominations

12-09-2018
Ghost

(hennemusic) Ghost have received a pair of nominations for the Grammy Awards for music from their latest record, "Prequelle." The 61st annual Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on the CBS-TV Network from the Staples Centre in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, February 10 at 8pm ET.

The Swedish rockers' fourth studio set was named a contender for Best Rock Album alongside releases by Alice In Chains ("Rainier Fog"), Fall Out Boy ("Mania"), Greta Van Fleet ("From The Fires") and Weezer ("Pacific Daydream").

The 2018 record was launched with the anthemic lead track, "Rats", which picked up a songwriter's award nomination in the Best Rock Song category, where it will compete against tunes by Greta Van Fleet ("Black Smoke Rising"), Twenty One Pilots ("Jumpsuit"), Bring Me The Horizon ("Mantra") and St. Vincent ("Masseduction"). Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Ghost Rock The Grammy Nominations

