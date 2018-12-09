Lindsey Buckingham Ends Legal Battle With Fleetwood Mac

(hennemusic) Lindsey Buckingham revealed during a network TV interview that has settled a lawsuit he brought against Fleetwood Mac over his dismissal from the band earlier this year.

The guitarist filed legal action in October against his former group for breach of fiduciary duty, breach of oral contract and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage, among other charges, while seeking compensation for $12 million in lost revenue from Fleetwood Mac's current 2018/19 tour.

"We've all signed off on something. I'm happy enough with it," Buckingham tells CBS This Morning. "I'm not out there trying to twist the knife at all. I'm trying to look at this with some level of compassion, some level of wisdom."

As for the split, the rocker admits "It hurt for a while. I did walk around for a few months with a visceral reaction to that." Buckingham first sensed friction within the lineup during a band meeting in late 2017, as Fleetwood Mac were discussing plans for an extensive North American tour that would start in October 2018. The guitarist claims he was met with "stonewalling" when he asked for "three or four months extra" ahead of the trek's launch to do a series of solo dates in support of a solo compilation (the recently-released package, "Solo Anthology - The Best of Lindsey Buckingham"); he later agreed to postpone his solo series to join the group on the road, but it may have been too late at that point.

Things came to a head in late January when Buckingham was informed of his firing by manager Irving Azoff over alleged issues brought forward by Stevie Nicks following a music industry charity event where the group was being honored, with claims the guitarist had smirked behind her when she gave her acceptance speech - even though video from the evening clearly shows multiple members joking around at the time.

"It appeared to me that she was looking for something to hang on me, in order to instigate some kind of coup," Buckingham explains. "Irving told me a couple of days later that she'd given the band an ultimatum and either I had to go or she was going to go. None of it makes sense to me, you know? Fleetwood Mac, the five of us together is in my mind, is a very sacred thing." Watch the TV appearance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Lindsey Buckingham Ends Legal Battle With Fleetwood Mac

Geddy Lee Reveals That He Is In No Rush

Candlemass Recruit Black Sabbath Legend For New Album

As I Lay Dying's Tim Lanbesis Thanks Fans For Second Change

Soen Release 'Martyrs' Video

Guided By Voices Stream New Song 'My Future In Barcelona'

Grayson Erhard Releases 'Introvert' Video

Singled Out: Aftermath's Smash Reset Control

Grammy Exec Embarrassed By Jethro Tull Metal Win

More News

Share this article



