Motley Crue's Vince Neil Allegedly Sued By His Own Lawyers

(hennemusic) According to a new report by The Blast, Motley Crue singer Vince Neil is being sued by his own lawyers over nearly $190k in unpaid bills in an ongoing assault case stemming from an alleged 2016 incident in Las Vegas.

Neil's lawyers at Howard & Howard Attorneys, PLLC filed court documents on December 6 requesting a lien in the amount of $187,364.01 to settle the outstanding fees.

Despite the rocker's failure to pay them, the legal team have continued to work on the lawsuit, which was filed back in 2016 when Neil was sued by Kelly Guerrero over an alleged assault outside the Aria Hotel.

The woman claimed she approached Neil for an autograph but he responded by grabbing her hair and dragging her to the ground; actor Nicolas Cage was with Neil at the time and tried to calm down the rocker as events allegedly unfolded.

Guerrero claims she was left with severe injuries, including neck pain, lower back pain, a fractured tailbone, and a hip injury; she is seeking in excess of $150,000 while Neil has demanded the case be thrown out, denying the allegations of wrongdoing and accusing Guerrero of only seeking publicity. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





