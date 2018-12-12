News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Biopic Planned For Journey's Arnel Pineda

12-12-2018
Journey

Following the runaway success of the Bohemian Rhapsody film (about Queen's Freddie Mercury), another rock frontman may be getting the biopic treatment.

Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu has revealed that he is making plans to bring the story of Journey frontman Arnel Pineda to the big screen.

Pineda famously landed the gig fronting Journey after guitarist Neal Schon discovered him via YouTube videos. That story was captured in the 2012 documentary "Don't Stop Believin': Everyman's Journey" and now Chu hopes to translate the tale into a biopic.

Chu told Deadline, "This story in particular has been on my mind since I first read about it years ago. A true fairy tale and triumph of the human spirit. An unlikely hero, an undeniable talent, the power of music and a worldwide stage - literally - has all the ingredients I love about movies.

"Plus I have been a fan of Journey's music since I can remember. I am excited to be bringing the audience along on this incredible story with my partners at Warner Bros., who have been a leading champion of diverse voices in front and behind the camera."


