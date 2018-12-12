Jimmy Page Shares Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Update

(hennemusic) Jimmy Page has shared an update on Led Zeppelin's 50th anniversary celebrations in a new interview with SiriusXM satellite radio. The band launched the campaign in September with the release of the remastered soundtrack to the concert film, "The Song Remains The Same", and followed it up with their first and only official book, "Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin."

When asked by SiriusXM's Mark Goodman what fans can expect in the coming months, Page responded: "I've always got things in mind, and I always think of things as a schedule of releases over a period of time. I've never been, actually, any different. And, obviously, I would have ideas of things or projects which could go ahead, but, you know, it all takes time.

"So, at the moment, we've got this [book] out, so that's really brilliant. And who knows what may come further on down the line? I don't know. So I can't really say at this point." Read more and listen to the interview here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Gets New Signature Guitar Series

Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling

Greta Van Fleet Get Mashed Up With Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin Release Trailer For 50th Anniversary Release

Led Zeppelin Icon Jimmy Page's CBS TV Appearance Now Streaming

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Appearing On Network TV

Led Zeppelin Release Video For 50th Anniversary Digital Collection

Led Zeppelin On Stairway To Retrial In Infringement Case

Led Zeppelin Mark 50th Anniversary With Career-Spanning Offering

More Led Zeppelin News

Share this article



