Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Give Back

12-15-2018
Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin have revealed that they have donated $60,000 dollars to two charities from proceeds from their just completed North American arena tour.

5FDP donated $30,000 to VETPAW (Veterans Empowered to Protect African Wildlife), which aims to end the illegal poaching of Rhinos, Elephants and other endangered species.

Breaking Benjamin donated $30,000 to many years St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, whose mission is to help further research to end childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.


