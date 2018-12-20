News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




KISS Announce KISSWORLD Is Coming Next Month

12-20-2018
KISS

(hennemusic) KISS will release a greatest hits collection, "KISSWORLD - The Best Of KISS", next month in sync with the launch of their "End Of The Road" farewell tour.

Due January 25, the project delivers a selection of 20 of the band's classic tracks - with almost half from their 1970s heyday, including the 1976 US Top 10 hit, "Beth."

Originally issued in the UK in 2017, "KISSWORLD" will make its North American debut in 2019 via CD and digital formats, while standard black vinyl and limited-edition color vinyl editions will be released on March 29.

KISS will begin the farewell tour in Vancouver, BC on January 31, followed by a two-month summer series in Europe that will start in late May. "All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years," says KISS. "This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... unapologetic and unstoppable."

After months of speculation, the band first confirmed the farewell tour during an appearance on the season 13 finale of NBC-TV's America's Got Talent in September. See the tracklist and trailer video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Pick Of The Week


