News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ignite Release 'Nothing Can Stop Me' Video

12-23-2018
Ignite

So Cal punk rock veterans Ignite are preparing to hit the road early next year and are priming fans with the release of a brand new music video.

The new visual is for the band's track "Nothing Can Stop Me". The song comes from their latest studio album "A War Against You". Watch the video here.

Brett Rasmussen had this to say, "We are currently writing new music and we hope to be in the studio early next year and have the songs out in 2019. We have tour dates planned throughout 2019 and are working on adding a lot more. We are looking forward to a very busy 2019 and 2020".

Ignite Tour Dates
December 21 - Big Bear Lake, CA - The Cave
December 22 - Hermosa Beach, CA - Saint Rocke
January 17 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
January 18 - Hamburg, Germany - Astra
January 19 - Dresden, Germany - Kraftwerk Mitte
January 20 - Sono Music Club, Czech Republic - Brno
January 21 - Muchen, Germany - Backstage werk
January 22 - Lindau, Germany - Iselhalle
January 23 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Inselhalle
January 24 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
January 25 - Deinze, Belgium - De Brielpoort
January 26 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
January 27 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Forum Kentish Town
January 31 - Zagreb, Croatia - Vintage Club
February 1 - Vienna, Austria - Arena Wien
February 2 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvarium Klub
February 3 - Budapest, Hungary Akvarium Klub
June 30 - Grafenhainichen, Germany - Full Force Festival*
July 4 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest*
July 6 - Wurzburg, Spain - Mission Ready*
August 4 - Le Garric, France - Xtreme Festival*
August 8 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Punkrock Holiday*
August 15 - Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy - Stadio G. Teghil*
*festival date


Related Stories


Ignite Release 'Nothing Can Stop Me' Video

Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' Ignites Dance Party On New York Subway

Kendrick Lamar Ignites Speculation With Online Move

More Ignite News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Clears Up Retirement Speculation- Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy- Metallica Share Live Video For Early Classic- Pearl Jam Get In Christmas Spirit- more

Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works- 'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer- Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl- more 2018 In Review

Rush's Neil Peart Has Retired From Drumming- Black Sabbath To Receive Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award- Dave Grohl Makes Surprise Appearance As Satan On TV- more

Van Halen Returning Says David Lee Roth- Steve Perry Shares His Take On Classic Christmas Song- Five Finger Death Punch Lose A Member Over Medical Issue- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Clears Up Retirement Speculation

Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy

Metallica Share Live Video For Early Classic

Pearl Jam Get In Christmas Spirit With Rarities

Sammy Hagar Shares Big Plans For 2019

Ghost Release 'Faith' Music Video

Pink Floyd Stream Rare 'Corporal Clegg' Performance Video

Five Finger Death Punch Share Behind The Scenes Video

Steve Hackett Streams New Song 'Underground Railroad'

Ignite Release 'Nothing Can Stop Me' Video

Pig Destroyer Announce Special Release

Singled Out: Thundercloud Kid's Well After Quiet Hours

Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works 2018 In Review

'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl Rose 2018 In Review

Gene Simmons' Son Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.