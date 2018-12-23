Ignite Release 'Nothing Can Stop Me' Video

So Cal punk rock veterans Ignite are preparing to hit the road early next year and are priming fans with the release of a brand new music video.

The new visual is for the band's track "Nothing Can Stop Me". The song comes from their latest studio album "A War Against You". Watch the video here.

Brett Rasmussen had this to say, "We are currently writing new music and we hope to be in the studio early next year and have the songs out in 2019. We have tour dates planned throughout 2019 and are working on adding a lot more. We are looking forward to a very busy 2019 and 2020".

Ignite Tour Dates

December 21 - Big Bear Lake, CA - The Cave

December 22 - Hermosa Beach, CA - Saint Rocke

January 17 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

January 18 - Hamburg, Germany - Astra

January 19 - Dresden, Germany - Kraftwerk Mitte

January 20 - Sono Music Club, Czech Republic - Brno

January 21 - Muchen, Germany - Backstage werk

January 22 - Lindau, Germany - Iselhalle

January 23 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Inselhalle

January 24 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

January 25 - Deinze, Belgium - De Brielpoort

January 26 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

January 27 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Forum Kentish Town

January 31 - Zagreb, Croatia - Vintage Club

February 1 - Vienna, Austria - Arena Wien

February 2 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvarium Klub

February 3 - Budapest, Hungary Akvarium Klub

June 30 - Grafenhainichen, Germany - Full Force Festival*

July 4 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest*

July 6 - Wurzburg, Spain - Mission Ready*

August 4 - Le Garric, France - Xtreme Festival*

August 8 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Punkrock Holiday*

August 15 - Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy - Stadio G. Teghil*

*festival date





