Ignite Release 'Nothing Can Stop Me' Video
12-23-2018
So Cal punk rock veterans Ignite are preparing to hit the road early next year and are priming fans with the release of a brand new music video.
The new visual is for the band's track "Nothing Can Stop Me". The song comes from their latest studio album "A War Against You". Watch the video here.
Brett Rasmussen had this to say, "We are currently writing new music and we hope to be in the studio early next year and have the songs out in 2019. We have tour dates planned throughout 2019 and are working on adding a lot more. We are looking forward to a very busy 2019 and 2020".
Ignite Tour Dates
December 21 - Big Bear Lake, CA - The Cave
December 22 - Hermosa Beach, CA - Saint Rocke
January 17 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues
January 18 - Hamburg, Germany - Astra
January 19 - Dresden, Germany - Kraftwerk Mitte
January 20 - Sono Music Club, Czech Republic - Brno
January 21 - Muchen, Germany - Backstage werk
January 22 - Lindau, Germany - Iselhalle
January 23 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Inselhalle
January 24 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
January 25 - Deinze, Belgium - De Brielpoort
January 26 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
January 27 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Forum Kentish Town
January 31 - Zagreb, Croatia - Vintage Club
February 1 - Vienna, Austria - Arena Wien
February 2 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvarium Klub
February 3 - Budapest, Hungary Akvarium Klub
June 30 - Grafenhainichen, Germany - Full Force Festival*
July 4 - Viveiro, Spain - Resurrection Fest*
July 6 - Wurzburg, Spain - Mission Ready*
August 4 - Le Garric, France - Xtreme Festival*
August 8 - Tolmin, Slovenia - Punkrock Holiday*
August 15 - Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy - Stadio G. Teghil*
*festival date
